- The USD/CHF remains bullish and is up in the month by 4.50%.
- China’s Covid-19 outbreak, Ukraine’s conflict, and a firm US dollar weighed on the CHF.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The steepness of the uptrend suggests consolidation might lie ahead.
On Tuesday, the USD/CHF rallied for the third consecutive day and reached a 21-month high at 0.9626. However, as the Asian Pacific session begins, the USD/CHF print modest losses of 0.06%, down from YTD highs, and is trading in the high 0.9610s at the time of writing.
The market mood soared on the back of increasing Covid-19 cases in China. Its last outbreak, which began in Shanghai, triggered lockdowns and isolations. However, contagion expanded to some districts of Beijing and also Mongolia. That keeps investors worried because the Chinese authorities’ zero-covid policy, alongside increasing infections, creates the perfect storm to disrupt the supply side and trigger a raft of inflation.
Elsewhere, the Ukraine-Russia conflict keeps grabbing some headlines. The Polish company PGNIG said that Russia would stop gas deliveries starting April 27th, and they need to be paid in Russian roubles. Later, the retaliation reached Bulgaria, as Gazprom halted gas deliveries, as reported by Reuters.
On Tuesday, the USD/CHF meandered in the 0.9560-90 area, but near the close of Wall Street, broke decisively above the 0.9600 figure, and closed near the YTD high at 0.9623.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF remains upward biased and is just shy of June’s 5 2020 swing high around 0.9650. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF’s steeper upside move triggered a sharp move in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 75.85, well within overbought conditions, signaling that the USD/CHF might be headed for consolidation before resuming the uptrend.
If that scenario plays out, the USD/CHF’s first support would be the daily pivot at 0.9600. A breach of the latter would expose the 50-1 hour simple moving average (SMA) above the S1 daily pivot, each at 0.9586 and 8.9580, respectively, followed by April’s 26 daily low of 0.9564.
However, if the USD/CHF continues trending up, the USD/CHF’s first resistance would be the YTD high at 0.9626. Once cleared, the next supply zone would be the confluence of the R1 daily pivot and June’s 5 2020 cycle high around 0.9650, followed by the R2 daily pivot at 0.9670, short of the 0.9700 mark.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9616
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.9588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9379
|Daily SMA50
|0.9314
|Daily SMA100
|0.9259
|Daily SMA200
|0.923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9597
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9547
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9507
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
