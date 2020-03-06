USD/CHF slips below 0.9400 mark for the first time since March 2018

- USD/CHF remained under some heavy selling pressure amid persistent USD weakness.
- A plunge in the US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations weighed heavily on the buck.
- Investors now eye US monthly jobs report for some immediate respite to the USD bulls.
The USD/CHF pair tumbled to fresh two-year lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below the 0.9400 round-figure mark.
The pair extended its relentless slide and remained under some heavy selling pressure on the last trading day of the week – marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven amid strong anti-risk flows.
Bears remain in control amid coronavirus jitters
The coronavirus-led selloff across global equity markets forced investors to take refuge in the so-called safe-haven assets, which provided a goodish lift to the Swiss franc and continued exerting pressure on the pair.
The pair was further pressurized by persistent selling bias surrounding the US dollar – aggravated by collapsing US Treasury bond yields and increasing odds of another 50 bps rate cut by the Fed on March 18.
Meanwhile, the ongoing bearish trajectory seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts, though warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), for some immediate respite for the USD bulls later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|0.9462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9732
|Daily SMA50
|0.9712
|Daily SMA100
|0.9801
|Daily SMA200
|0.9839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9575
|Previous Daily Low
|0.946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9504
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
