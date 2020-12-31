USD/CHF slips below 0.8800 mark for the first time since January 2015

- USD/CHF drifts into negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- A softer tone around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the pair.
- Better-than-expected US jobless claims data failed to provide any respite to the USD.
The USD/CHF pair refreshed multi-year lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the 0.8800 mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8825 region and drifted into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that capped the early attempted recovery move.
Investors remain convinced about the likelihood of more US financial aid package. This, along with expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period, continued weighing on the buck. In fact, the USD Index fell to its lowest level since April 2018 and failed to gain any respite from upbeat Initial Jobless Claims data.
According to the US Department of Labor (DOL), the number of Americans filing for unemployment-related benefits fell to 787K during the week ending December 26. This was well below the 833K expected and the last week's upwardly revised reading of 806K (803K reported previously), albeit did little to impress the USD bulls.
Meanwhile, indications of a subdued opening in the US equity markets did little to influence the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand or provide any meaningful impetus. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair remains on track to post its lowest monthly close since April 2014 and end the year on a downbeat note, recording around 9% fall in 2020.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8798
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8878
|Daily SMA50
|0.9011
|Daily SMA100
|0.907
|Daily SMA200
|0.9298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8815
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8833
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8884
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable is now overbought, but without signs of giving up.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity
Gold managed to rebound around $10 from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1895 region.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.