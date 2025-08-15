USD/CHF meets with a fresh supply on Friday amid renewed USD selling bias.

Bets for an imminent Fed rate cut next month continue to undermine the USD.

A positive risk tone and trade jitters might cap the CHF and support spot prices.

The USD/CHF pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move higher and attracts fresh sellers on Friday amid a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). Spot prices currently trade around mid-0.8000s and remain close to a two-week low touched on Wednesday.

The initial market reaction to Thursday's hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) turns out to be short-lived amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might still cut interest rates in September. The dovish outlook prompts fresh USD selling, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

Meanwhile, an extension of the US-China tariff truce for another three months eased concerns about a trade war between the world's two largest economies. Moreover, hopes that the US-Russian summit will increase the chances of ending the prolonged war in Ukraine remain supportive of the upbeat market mood and might cap the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF).

Apart from this, persistent trade-related uncertainties might hold back the CHF bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. In fact, Switzerland faces a crippling 39% tariff on its exports to the US. Given that the US is the most important destination for Swiss products, this fuels worries about the potential negative impact on the economy.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move for the USD/CHF pair. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring monthly Retail Sales figures, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, followed by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations Index.