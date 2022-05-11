- USD/CHF corrected sharply on Wednesday and snapped a four-day winning streak.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and exerted pressure.
- The risk-on mood might undermine the safe-haven CHF and limit any further losses.
- The focus remains glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
The USD/CHF pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 0.9870 area during the first half of the European session.
The pair witnessed heavy selling on Wednesday and snapped a four-day winning streak to its highest level since May 2019, around the 0.9975 touched the previous day. The ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields forced traders to lighten their US dollar bullish bets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
The downside, however, seems limited amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc. Apart from this, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed should help limit the downside for the buck and lend support to the USD/CHF pair, warranting caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
The Fed is widely expected to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the markets are pricing in a 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022 amid concerns that China's zero-covid policy and the war in Ukraine would result in tight global supply chains. This could push already elevated consumer prices even higher.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the US CPI report, due for release later during the early North American session. The data could influence the Fed's tightening path, which, in turn, would influence the near-term USD price dynamics. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has topped out.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9882
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|0.9963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9652
|Daily SMA50
|0.9442
|Daily SMA100
|0.9322
|Daily SMA200
|0.9267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9906
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9707
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9921
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0017
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0059
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
