- USD/CHF witnessed a turnaround from the highest level since June 2020 touched on Wednesday.
- The pullback was exclusively sponsored by modest USD retracement slide from the two-year peak.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields should limit losses for the buck and the major.
The USD/CHF pair retreated further from the YTD high set earlier this Wednesday and slipped below the 0.9500 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
Having touched its highest level since June 2020, the USD/CHF pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 0.9535 region and was pressured by modest US dollar pullback from the two-year peak. The USD downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is more likely to remain limited amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would deliver multiple 50 bps rate hikes by the Fed to keep a lid on soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish comments by influential FOMC members - St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari - one of the more dovish policymakers.
This, along with concerns over rising inflationary pressures, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a level not seen since late 2018. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CHF pair, warranting caution before positioning for deeper losses.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Existing Home Sales. This, along with the US bond yields, should influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, which will drive demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9493
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9332
|Daily SMA50
|0.9291
|Daily SMA100
|0.9246
|Daily SMA200
|0.9223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9523
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9434
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9443
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9287
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.0850
EUR/USD has capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the dollar and advanced beyond 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. ECB policymaker Kazaks said that a rate hike was possible as soon as July and provided an additional boost to the shared currency.
USD/JPY deepens correction toward 128.00
USD/JPY turned south after rising toward 129.00 earlier in the day and was last seen trading deep in negative territory near 128.00. The more-than-2% decline witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield seems to be weighing on the pair on Wednesday.
Gold sellers remain hopeful while below $1,960
Gold Price is licking its wounds after Tuesday’s extended correction from six-week highs of $1,998. XAUUSD seems to be benefiting from the retreat in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
Tesla is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.