USD/CHF retreats from 0.9300 on weakening safe-haven appeal amid easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

- USD/CHF retreated from 0.9300 on a positive undertone in the market amid ceasefire expectations.
- The DXY is settling below 98.00 despite the expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike.
- Investors will focus on stipulations by Russia in a ceasefire scenario during Putin-Zelenskyy peace talks.
The USD/CHF pair attracted significant offers near 0.9300 as investors shifted to risk-perceived assets on easing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to a diplomatic situation for a ceasefire and a halt on the ongoing slaughter of Ukraine's economy.
Earlier, investors preferred the greenback against the Swiss franc on the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. The situation got worsened when the US prohibited Russian oil imports. The decision was supported by the Western allies as per their current capacity to co-operate. However, the gesture of compromise by Zelenskyy to save its arena has brought a win-win situation for the market. Risk-sensitive assets have found bids and positions in safe-haven assets have been trimmed after a juggernaut rally.
The Ukraine President has agreed to withdraw its membership application to NATO. Now investors will focus on stipulations to be dictated by the Kremlin upon agreement of a truce with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, focus shifts to the US dollar index (DXY), which looks to settle below 98.00 amid the weakening appeal of safe-haven assets. Investors are expecting an interest rate decision of 50 basis points (bps) hike in the March monetary policy meeting. To comply with the soaring inflation, Federal Reserve (Fed) may not take the bullet this time and gung ho on the restriction of liquidity injection in the economy.
The headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war still hold importance for the FX domain despite a highly likely ceasefire between the nations. Adding to that, investors will also focus on US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers and Initial Jobless Claims, which are due on Thursday. While the Swiss docket will report Trade Balance later next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
