USD/CHF retreats farther below parity mark, focus remains on the Fed

- The USD remains on the defensive amid firming Fed rate cut expectations.
- Cautious mood benefits CHF’s safe-haven status and adds to the pressure.
- Wednesday’s key focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.
The USD/CHF pair extended its steady intraday slide and weakened farther below the parity mark, hitting fresh session lows in the last hour.
The pair stalled its recent recovery move from multi-month lows, rather met with some fresh supply near the 1.0015 region amid a subdued US Dollar price action. Despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, supported by the latest optimism over a possible resolution of the US-China trade disputes, the greenback failed to attract any follow-through buying.
Expectations that the Fed will lay the background for eventual rate cut move(s) by the end of this year kept the USD bulls on the defensive and turned out to be one of the key factors prompting some long-unwinding trade. Adding to this, the prevailing cautions mood around equity markets underpinned the Swiss Franc's safe-haven demand and further collaborated to the intraday slide.
Despite the pullback, the pair might still manage to hold its neck above the very important 200-day SMA ahead of the next big event risk - the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced later during the US trading session. With two rate cuts already priced in, any hawkish comments might reignite a broad-based USD rally and pave the way for further near-term recovery for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9983
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9985
|Daily SMA50
|1.0073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0039
|Daily SMA200
|0.9972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0013
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9965
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9996
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9885
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9995
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9946
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0071
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level
Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.