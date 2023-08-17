- USD/CHF fell below 0.8800 and hit a daily low of 0.8760.
- FOMC minutes from the July meeting left the door open for another hike.
- Rising US yields limit the downside for the USD.
On Thursday, the USD/CHF lost ground as the USD seemed to be consolidating gains. The USD DXY index rose to its highest level since January at 103.60, mainly driven by hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) and rising US yields. On the CHF’s side, investors await Friday’s Industrial Production figures from Q2.
The strength of the USD is propelled by the rising US yields due to investors betting on the Fed hiking at least once more in this cycle. The US 10-year bond yield surged to its highest level since October 2022, standing at 4.28%, and the 2 and 5-year yields have also experienced upward movements, hitting monthly peaks of 4.95% and 4.40%, respectively.
In line with that, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes showed that members are concerned with a hot labour market threatening inflation, leaving the door open to another hike. That said, the Jobless Claims for the second week of August from the US rose to 239,000 compared to the projected 240,000, marking a decline from the preceding weekly figure of 250,000. As for now, markets are confident that the Fed won’t hike in September, but the probabilities of an increase in November rise to nearly 40%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, USD/CHF exhibits signs of bullish exhaustion, contributing to a neutral to bearish technical perspective. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintains a negative slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays fading green bars. Additionally, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but below the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMAs), indicating that the bulls aren't done yet and that the outlook is still positive for the short term.
Support levels: 0.8760, 0.8750, 0.8725 (20-day SMA).
Resistance levels: 0.8800, 0.8815, 0.8830.
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8798
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8727
|Daily SMA50
|0.8825
|Daily SMA100
|0.891
|Daily SMA200
|0.9107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.879
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.