USD/CHF renews multi-month highs, inches closer to parity

- US Dollar Index advances to the highest level in more than two years above 99.40
- Wall Street's main indexes post decisive gains on Monday.
- Disappointing data from Switzerland weighs on the CHF.
The combination of a broad USD strength, recovering market sentiment and a weakening CHF boosted the USD/CHF pair to its highest level since mid-June at 0.9988. As of writing, the pair was up 0.78% on the day at 0.9985.
The data from Switzerland on Monday showed that the KOF Leading Indicator in September dropped to 93.2 from 95.5 in August and fell short of the market expectation of 96.2 to weigh on the currency. On Tuesday, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office is expected to report a 0.3% annual contraction in retail sales.
Risk-on flows dominate the market
Meanwhile, the recovering market sentiment on hopes of the United States (USD) and China making progress in trade negotiations and avoiding a further escalation of the conflict after a US official denied reports claiming that Trump administration was planning to limit investor portfolio flows into China also weighed on the demand for traditional safe-haven assets such as the JPY, CHF and gold at the start of the week.
Reflecting the upbeat mood, major equity indexes in Europe registered daily gains on Monday and Wall Street opened in the positive territory before stretching higher in the session. At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite is up 1% on the day while the S&P 500 is adding 0.7%.
On the other hand, the Greenback capitalized on the heavy selling pressure surrounding the EUR and the US Dollar Index climbed to its best level in more than two years at 99.46. Ahead of the Markit's and the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, the index remains on track to post its strongest daily close since May of 2017.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9986
|Today Daily Change
|0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|0.9909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9904
|Daily SMA50
|0.9851
|Daily SMA100
|0.9893
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9972
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9993
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair trades near a multi-week low of 1.2284 set last week amid persistent dollar’s strength and Brexit turmoil weighing on Sterling.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.