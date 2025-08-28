USD/CHF remains flat, right above 0.8000 after Swiss data

The KOF Swiss Leading Indicator is released by the Konjunkturforschungsstelle Swiss Institute for Business Cycle Research and it's a joint survey with leading indicator which measures future trends of the overall economic activity. It captures the movement of GDP growth and the economic trend in Switzerland. An optimistic view is considered as bullish for the CHF, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as bearish.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Switzerland during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Swiss economic activity. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The USD/CHF pair failed to extend gains above 0.8075 for the third time this week and retreated on Wednesday after some dovish comments by Fed Williams sent the US Dollar lower across the board. New York Fed president, John Williams, kept hopes of a September easing alive, affirming that every Fed meeting is “live, suggesting that a rate cut next month is a credible option. The US Dollar, however, remains moving in a range, with investors awaiting Friday’s PCE Prices Index release for more clues about the Fed’s next move. The market consensus suggests a steady inflation reading, which, if confirmed, could solidify hopes for a September cut and potentially push the US Dollar lower.

The US Dollar has found some support ahead of the 0.8000 psychological level against the Swiss Franc, after its reversal from 0.8075 highs on Wednesday. The pair is looking for direction at 0.8015 at the time of writing, with the immediate bearish trend despite the weak Swiss data seen on Thursday. Swiss GDP figures for the second quarter revealed that the economy slowed to a 1.2% annual growth rate, down from 1.8% in the previous quarter and below the expected 1.4% reading. Beyond that, the KOF Leading Indicator, which measures the future trends of Swiss economic activity, deteriorated to 97.4 in August, from 101.3 in July, also below the market consensus of a shallower decline, to 98.0.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.