USD/CHF remains confined in a range, around 0.9900 handle

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the recent positive move amid reviving safe-haven demand.
- US-China trade optimism/a modest USD uptick helped limit the downside, at least for now.
The USD/CHF pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
The pair struggled to find acceptance above the 0.9900 round-figure mark and for now, seems to have stalled this week's goodish recovery move from 1-1/2 month lows amid reviving safe-haven demand, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven currencies – including the Swiss Franc.
Reviving safe-haven demand capping the upside
Risk sentiment took after the UK lawmakers on Tuesday rejected the UK government's fast-track timetable for passing Brexit legislations. The global flight to safety was reinforced by some follow-through weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the pair.
However, optimism over some progress reported in the US-China trade talks, to a larger extent, seemed to have offset the negative factors and helped limit any deeper losses. Adding to this, a modest US Dollar uptick, though lacked any strong bullish conviction, also extended some support to the major.
Firming expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on October 29-30 might continue to cap any runaway rally for the Greenback. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained buying interest before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9897
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9937
|Daily SMA50
|0.9891
|Daily SMA100
|0.9874
|Daily SMA200
|0.9957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9897
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9823
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9926
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
