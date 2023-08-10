USD/CHF recovers some lost ground to 0.8770, investors await US PPI

- USD/CHF gains momentum and edges higher to 0.8765 in the early Asian session.
- The US CPI rose to 3.2% YoY from 3% in June, the Core CPI figure fell to 4.7% from 4.8%.
- US President Joe Biden issued an executive order prohibiting new US investments in China.
- Market players await the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July.
The USD/CHF pair recovers some lost ground to 0.8770 after reaching the bottom around 0.8690 following the US inflation data. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against six other major currencies, surges above 102.60 on Friday, the highest daily close in a month.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.2% YoY from 3% in June. The figure was below the market consensus of 3.3%. While, the Core CPI figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 4.7% from 4.8%. Additionally, the US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 248,000, above the expectation of 230,000. In response to the data, the US Dollar reversed its course and strengthened against its rivals.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary C. Daly stated that there is a lot more information to evaluate. It is premature to project whether additional rate increases or a prolonged period of holding rates are required. She added that they are far from having a conversation about rate cuts.
On the Swiss front, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting new US investments in China in sensitive technologies. That said, the US intends to target only Chinese companies that generate more than 50% of their revenue from quantum computation and artificial intelligence (AI).
However, the restrictions would apply to "narrow subsets" of the three domains, but the administration did not provide further details and the proposal is available for public comment. The exacerbated trade war tensions between the world’s two largest economies might benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Earlier this week, the Swiss Unemployment Rate came in at 1.9% in July, matching expectations. The figure remained unchanged compared to the June reading and marked its lowest level since October 2022.
Looking ahead, market participants will closely watch the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI). The figure is expected to rise from 0.1% to 0.7% YoY. Also, the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence Survey will be due in the American session. Investors will keep an eye on the data and find trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8767
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.868
|Daily SMA50
|0.8854
|Daily SMA100
|0.893
|Daily SMA200
|0.9136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8783
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Strong yields keep bears hopeful of testing 0.6480 support, US data eyed
AUD/USD bears keep the driver’s seat after a whippy day as the quote stays depressed at 0.6515. The Aussie pair refreshed the weekly high to near 0.6620 after the US inflation data initially triggered the US Dollar’s slump and helped Antipodeans rise.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1000; DXY above 102.50 Premium
EUR/USD retreated from its two-week highs, dropping below 1.1000 due to the strength of the US Dollar. The DXY recorded its highest daily close in a month, surpassing 102.50 following the release of US CPI data. Further US inflation data is expected on Friday with the release of the PPI.
Gold approaches $1,900 as more clues of US inflation loom
Gold price bears are in control at the lowest level in a month, despite the mid-Thursday’s corrective bounce, as markets await more clues of the US inflation data on early Friday.
Bittrex to pay a stark $24 million fine amid SEC's ongoing enforcement push against crypto industry
Bittrex cryptocurrency exchange is set to pay a heavy fine after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the firm of violating securities laws. The penalty comes as the financial regulator continues to impose its enforcement actions on the cryptocurrency industry.
Playing the game of Fed cuts is risky business
It seems that economists are dialling in on inflation metrics as the latest CPI print hit right on the consensus screws, which for an extended time, had everyone gathered around the screens wondering what to do next.