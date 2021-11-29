USD/CHF recovers further from two-week low, climbs to 0.9265-70 area

- USD/CHF gained strong positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to a two-week low.
- The risk-on flow undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support amid renewed USD strength.
- Expectations for a shift in the Fed’s policy outlook might cap gains for the greenback and the major.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily top, around the 0.9270 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying on the first day of a new week and recover a part of Friday's slump to a two-week low, around the 0.9215 region. The global risk sentiment stabilized a bit as investors preferred to wait and see if the new Omicron coronavirus variant would eventually derail the economic recovery. This was evident from a goodish bounce in the equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, the risk-on flow was reinforced by a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This helped revive the US dollar demand and further contributed to the USD/CHF pair's move up. That said, the repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's interest rate hike move might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any meaningful upside for the major. The detection of a new vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant might have forced investors to reassess the Fed's (hawkish) policy outlook.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the corrective pullback has run its course and positioning for any further intraday appreciating move. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair, so far, has shown some resilience below the 50-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the only release of Pending Home Sales data later during the early North American session.
This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. The key focus, however, will remain on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, which will play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and demand for the safe-haven CHF. The combination of factors could, in turn, produce some trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9268
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9222
|Daily SMA50
|0.9235
|Daily SMA100
|0.9199
|Daily SMA200
|0.9178
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9362
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9218
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9374
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9218
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9273
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 amid firmer yields, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1250, reversing 2021’s biggest daily gains as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields. Global scientists, policymakers placate fears of Omicron even as national border checks return to the table. German inflation, central bankers’ speeches eyed.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3350 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, lacking any firm directional bias heading into the European session. Renewed USD buying acts as a headwind for the major amid Brexit and covid-related uncertainties. Expectations for a BoE rate hike limit the downside.
Gold faces a wall of resistance en-route $1,800
Gold price rebounds but not out of the woods yet while below $1,800. Omicron covid variant woes will continue to play out, impacting USD and gold.
MATIC price eyes 15% advance as Uniswap prepares to migrate to Polygon
MATIC price recently swept the swing lows of a crucial barrier. This development comes as the cryptocurrency market recovers from the COVID-induced crash over the past three days.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.