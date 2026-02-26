WTI hovers around $65.50 ahead of another US-Iran nuclear talks

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains steady after two days of losses, trading around $65.40 per barrel during the European hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices hold steady amid ongoing United States (US)-Iran tensions that threaten potential supply disruptions.

Markets are closely monitoring the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday. US President Donald Trump recently warned of possible military action if negotiations fail, while Iran stated that US military bases across the Middle East would be considered legitimate targets, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict.

According to Reuters, analysts at ING Group noted that the outcome of the talks will be pivotal for Oil prices. A constructive agreement could lead to a gradual unwinding of an estimated $10 per barrel geopolitical risk premium currently priced into the market.

However, Oil gains remain capped by oversupply concerns. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed US Crude Oil Stocks Change surged by 15.989 million barrels last week, the largest weekly build since February 2023, following a prior draw of 9.014 million barrels. Additional pressure stems from Saudi Arabia nearing its highest crude export levels in almost three years and Iran accelerating tanker loadings.

Meanwhile, the US Department of the Treasury announced it would authorize companies to seek licenses to resell Venezuelan Oil to Cuba’s private sector, a move that could help alleviate the island’s severe fuel shortages.