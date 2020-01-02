USD/CHF recovers from lowest since September 2018, holds above 0.9700

- US Dollar Index recovers on Thursday from six-month lows.
- USD/CHF has the best day in weeks, despite moving of highs.
The USD/CHF pair rose for the first time since the beginning of the week and recovered ground after falling on Tuesday to the lowest since September 2018. It rose back above 0.9700 and peaked during the American session at 0.9732 before pulling back to 0.9715.
The main driver was a stronger US dollar against main European currencies, despite lower US yields. The US Dollar Index rose 0.45% on Thursday, boosting the USD/CHF. Volume across financial markets continues to be below normal levels.
Analysts at BBVA explained that financial markets began the year on a positive note, with both equity markets and yield increased as a result of a fresh monetary stimulus announced by China and comments from US officials suggesting that the US and China could sign phase one of the agreement on January 15.
“Economic data was slightly weaker than expected, but was not the main reason behind the decline in yields. Meanwhile, geopolitical risk (US-Iran conflict) and ongoing 2020 uncertainty factors (US elections, Trump’s impeachment and US-China trade talks) might have played some role in today’s cautious tone,” BBVA analysts added.
The Swiss franc did not benefit from rising geopolitical risks on Thursday. The key event on Friday will be the release of the minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve.
Some levels
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF is biased to the downside, but the rebound on Thursday, if it holds above 0.9700, is a sign of exhaustion. A decline back under 0.9685 would expose the weekly low around the 0.9650 zone.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9716
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.9682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9803
|Daily SMA50
|0.9877
|Daily SMA100
|0.9885
|Daily SMA200
|0.9926
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9832
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9729
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
