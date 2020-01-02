USD/CHF recovers from lowest since September 2018, holds above 0.9700

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar Index recovers on Thursday from six-month lows.
  • USD/CHF has the best day in weeks, despite moving of highs. 

The USD/CHF pair rose for the first time since the beginning of the week and recovered ground after falling on Tuesday to the lowest since September 2018. It rose back above 0.9700 and peaked during the American session at 0.9732 before pulling back to 0.9715.

The main driver was a stronger US dollar against main European currencies, despite lower US yields. The US Dollar Index rose 0.45% on Thursday, boosting the USD/CHF. Volume across financial markets continues to be below normal levels. 

Analysts at BBVA explained that financial markets began the year on a positive note, with both equity markets and yield increased as a result of a fresh monetary stimulus announced by China and comments from US officials suggesting that the US and China could sign phase one of the agreement on January 15.

“Economic data was slightly weaker than expected, but was not the main reason behind the decline in yields. Meanwhile, geopolitical risk (US-Iran conflict) and ongoing 2020 uncertainty factors (US elections, Trump’s impeachment and US-China trade talks) might have played some role in today’s cautious tone,” BBVA analysts added. 

The Swiss franc did not benefit from rising geopolitical risks on Thursday. The key event on Friday will be the release of the minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve. 

Some levels 

From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF is biased to the downside, but the rebound on Thursday, if it holds above 0.9700, is a sign of exhaustion. A decline back under 0.9685 would expose the weekly low around the 0.9650 zone. 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9716
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 0.9682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9803
Daily SMA50 0.9877
Daily SMA100 0.9885
Daily SMA200 0.9926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9695
Previous Daily Low 0.9661
Previous Weekly High 0.9832
Previous Weekly Low 0.9729
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9674
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9664
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9645
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.963
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9698
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9713
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9732

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1160 region as dollar recovers poise

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1160 region as dollar recovers poise

The greenback recovered in the first trading day of 2020, dragging the EUR/USD pair to its lowest in over a week. Minor revisions to Markit Manufacturing PMIs failed to trigger directional moves.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.

AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.

The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 0.7000 threshold in what seems just a corrective move after its latest bullish run. Bulls retain control on the pair, will likely resume buying soon.

AUD/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000

Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000

Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new record in 2020 as the cryptocurrency’s network hash rate once again topped previous all-time highs. 

Read more

Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength

Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.

Gold News

USD/JPY accelerates decline, hits two-month lows near 108.20

USD/JPY accelerates decline, hits two-month lows near 108.20

The USD/JPY dropped further after the beginning of the American session and tumbled to 108.19, the lowest level since November 4.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures