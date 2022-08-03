- USD/CHF has picked bids around 0.9600 after a healthy correction.
- The DXY surrendered gains after the release of the upbeat US ISM Services data.
- This week, the release of the US NFP will be the key event for the FX domain.
The USD/CHF pair has attempted a rebound after a corrective action towards the critical support of 0.9600. The asset is likely to display a sideways move for a while, however, the upside will remain favored as the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained flat at 3.4%.
Investors were expecting an improvement in Swiss CPI to 3.5%, however, the data remained unchanged at 3.4%. Well, this doesn’t trim the odds of a rate hike by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) ahead, but hawkish guidance will get hurt badly.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after Wall Street capitalized on the upbeat US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Services data. NASDAQ displayed 2.60% gains as US ISM Services New Orders Index gained to 59.9, solid than the former release of 55.6. This indicates that the demand for services will remain resilient going ahead. A firmer rebound in the risk-on impulse forced the DXY to surrender its intraday gains.
This week, investors’ entire focus will remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As per the market estimates, the US economy has failed to outperform June’s job additions numbers and has added 250k jobs in the labor market in July. Also, the Unemployment Rate is seen flat at 3.6%. The commentary from big US corporate players indicated that the firms have halted their recruitment process for the remaining year, whose consequences will be displayed in the labor market data.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9686
|Daily SMA50
|0.968
|Daily SMA100
|0.9618
|Daily SMA200
|0.9417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9471
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9435
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold turns sideways above $1,760 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves above the immediate cushion of $1,760.00 in the early Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of $1,756.00 on Wednesday.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!