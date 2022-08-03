This week, investors’ entire focus will remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As per the market estimates, the US economy has failed to outperform June’s job additions numbers and has added 250k jobs in the labor market in July. Also, the Unemployment Rate is seen flat at 3.6%. The commentary from big US corporate players indicated that the firms have halted their recruitment process for the remaining year, whose consequences will be displayed in the labor market data.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after Wall Street capitalized on the upbeat US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Services data. NASDAQ displayed 2.60% gains as US ISM Services New Orders Index gained to 59.9, solid than the former release of 55.6. This indicates that the demand for services will remain resilient going ahead. A firmer rebound in the risk-on impulse forced the DXY to surrender its intraday gains.

Investors were expecting an improvement in Swiss CPI to 3.5%, however, the data remained unchanged at 3.4%. Well, this doesn’t trim the odds of a rate hike by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) ahead, but hawkish guidance will get hurt badly.

The USD/CHF pair has attempted a rebound after a corrective action towards the critical support of 0.9600. The asset is likely to display a sideways move for a while, however, the upside will remain favored as the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained flat at 3.4%.

