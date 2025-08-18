USD/CHF reaches highs near 0.8080 after downbeat Swiss Industrial data

- The US Dollar retraces previous losses and reaches daily highs near 0.8080.
- A moderate risk aversion ahead of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting is providing some support to the USD.
- In Switzerland, Industrial Production contracted in Q2, adding negative pressure on the CHF.
The US Dollar bounced up against the Swiss Franc on Monday to retrace Friday’s losses. The Greenback is firming up against most of its peers on Monday, with all eyes on the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting later today, while Swiss Industrial production data added concerns about the economic momentum.
Investors remain wary of risk as media reports suggest that Trump will pressure his Ukrainian counterpart into accepting Putin’s conditions for a peace deal. These demands, mostly involving giving up territory to Russia, have been flatly rejected by Zelensky on previous occasions and are unlikely to find supporters among the European leaders who will be joining the summit.
Risk aversion amid geopolitical uncertainty is buoying the US Dollar
In this context, a moderate risk aversion is offsetting market expectations of Fed rate cuts in September, which are still at 84%, despite the strong Retail Sales data seen on Friday, and providing some support for the US Dollar.
US Dollar sellers might also trim their short positions as we head to a key conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday. There is a high risk that Powell will not sound dovish enough, considering the current market expectations, a possibility that would cast further shadow on the September rate cut scenario.
In Switzerland, recent data revealed that Q2 industrial production contracted 0.1% following an 8.9% growth in the previous quarter. These figures suggest that the economy is likely to face a significant setback from the hefty tariffs on exports to the US, which might force the SNB to cut rates into negative levels.
Economic Indicator
Industrial Production (YoY)
The Industrial Production is released by the Swiss Statistics. It shows the volume of production of Industries such as factories and manufacturing. Up trend is regarded as inflationary which may anticipate interest rates to rise. If high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the CHF, while low industrial production imight be seen as a negative sentiment (or bearish).Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of Trump-Zelensky meeting
EUR/USD is trading back and forth in a tight range near 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting on the Ukraine peace deal after no agreement was reached between the US and Russia over the weekend.
GBP/USD flatlines around 1.3550, with eyes on geopolitics
GBP/USD remains sidelined at around 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Markets stay cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.
Gold sticks to recovery gains as Fed rate cut bets drag US bond yields lower
Gold clings to modest gains through the early part of the European session on Monday, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the intraday bounce from over a two-week low. Investors turn cautious ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple flash weak momentum raising risks of deeper pullbacks
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of weakness as momentum fades across the broader crypto market. BTC and XRP are hovering near the critical $116,000 and $2.99 supports respectively, while ETH struggles to break above $4,488 resistance.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.