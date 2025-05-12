USD/CHF rallies as US-China trade truce lifts Dollar sentiment

- USD/CHF trades higher as the US Dollar strengthens on news of a 90-day tariff reduction deal between the US and China.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield hits 4.4500%, boosting USD demand, while the Swiss Franc lags amid reduced safe-haven flows.
- Key support levels for USD/CHF are 0.8910, 0.8880 and 0.8850, while resistance sits at 0.9050, 0.9080 and 0.9110.
The USD/CHF pair is trading higher, supported by a broad rally in the US Dollar (USD) following a significant breakthrough in US-China trade relations. The two countries have agreed to a 90-day pause in their trade war, with the US cutting tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% (from 145%) and China reducing its duties to 10% (from 125%). This move has bolstered market sentiment, driving the US Dollar Index (DXY) up over 1% to its highest level in a month, near 101.90. The rally comes despite Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler's warning that rapid shifts in trade policy have made it difficult for policymakers to assess the underlying strength of the US economy.
The US Dollar has received significant support from rising bond yields, with the 10-year US Treasury yield pushing to 4.4500%, reflecting reduced expectations for near-term Fed rate cuts. Market sentiment remains bullish as investors digest the implications of the 90-day tariff truce, which has temporarily eased pressure on global trade flows. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model currently projects Q2 growth at 2.30% SAAR, highlighting the resilience of the US economy despite ongoing challenges.
In contrast, the Swiss Franc (CHF) has lagged, reflecting reduced safe-haven demand as the global risk environment improves. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) continues to face headwinds as it manages the impact of a strong currency on its export-oriented economy. The Swiss Franc's recent underperformance against the US Dollar underscores this dynamic, with the EUR/CHF also trading higher near 0.9384.
Technical Analysis
The USD/CHF is displaying a bullish signal, currently trading around 0.9000, with the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing immediate support. The pair has cleared the critical 0.8910 level, which now acts as the first line of support, followed by 0.8880 and 0.8850. On the upside, resistance is seen at 0.9050, 0.9080, and 0.9110.
Momentum indicators are mixed, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering in the mid-60s, reflecting neutral to slightly bullish conditions. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is signaling continued upward momentum, reinforcing the positive technical outlook. However, the Average Directional Index (ADX) remains subdued in the low 20s, suggesting that the current uptrend lacks strong conviction.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound stutters, back below 1.1100
EUR/USD’s attempted recovery lost steam on Tuesday, with EUR/USD slipping back below the 1.1100 threshold as the US Dollar strength resumed. The pullback comes amid lingering optimism over US-China trade progress, keeping the Greenback underpinned.
GBP/USD faces decent resistance near 1.3220
GBP/USD’s intraday rebound stalled near the 1.3220 region, encountering interim resistance as the British pound remained under pressure. The move came amid renewed strength in the US Dollar, which extended gains following a US-China agreement to significantly reduce tariffs and implement a 90-day pause.
Gold: Gains appear limited near $3,250
Gold began the week under pressure, retreating toward the $3,200 mark per troy ounce, where some support appeared to materialise. The decline followed a broader improvement in risk sentiment after encouraging developments emerged from US-China trade talks over the weekend.
Crypto Today: SHIB, Pi Network and DOGE emerge as top gainers as Bitcoin crosses $2T market cap
Cryptocurrency markets consolidated near the $3.5 trillion market cap, down by a mild 0.7%, at press time on Monday. Bitcoin price failed to breach all-time highs as investors remain cautious of making additional inflows into crypto.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.