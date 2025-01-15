USD/CHF Price Forecast: Trades cautiously near 0.9100 ahead of US inflation data

USD/CHF appears to be cautious around 0.9100 with investors focusing on the US inflation data for December.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates only once this year.

Investors expect further policy-easing by the SNB due to growing risks of inflation remaining lower.

The USD/CHF pair trades with caution slightly above the key support of 0.9100 in Wednesday’s European session. The Swiss Franc pair ticks lower as the US Dollar (USD) falls slightly ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, drops to near the key support of 109.00.

Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data, which will indicate how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates at their current levels this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates only once this year, and that will not happen before June’s policy meeting.

Economists expect the annual headline inflation to have accelerated to 2.9% from 2.7% in November, with the core reading growing steadily by 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) remains under pressure as investors expect the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to continue reducing interest rates to avoid risks of inflation undershooting their 0-2% range.

USD/CHF is on track to revisit its 15-month high, around 0.9200. The outlook of the Swiss Franc pair remains firm as the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.8879 is sloping higher.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a strong upside momentum.

For a fresh upside toward the round-level resistance of 0.9300 and the 16 March 2023 high of 0.9342, the asset needs to break decisively above the October 2023 high of 0.9244.

On the flip side, a downside move below the psychological support of 0.9000 would drag the asset towards the November 22 high of 0.8958, followed by the December 16 low of 0.8900.

USD/CHF weekly chart