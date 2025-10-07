USD/CHF Price Forecast: Stuck near yearly lows below 0.8000

The USD/CHF trades at around yearly lows of 0.7980, capped on the downside by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.7951 and by the 50-day SMA at 0.8008. At the time of writing, the pair hovers around 0.7980, virtually unchanged.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows the pair trading sideways, with neither buyers nor sellers able to clear key resistance and support levels. Momentum as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish, but the slope remains flat.

For a bullish continuation buyers must clear the 50-day SMA. Once done, the next resistance would be the 100-day SMA at 0.8045. A breach of the latter will expose 0.8100 and the August 1 high at 0.8171.

Conversely, a drop below 0.7951 clears the path to re-test yearly lows of 0.7829, hit on September 17. Further losses lie underneath, below 0.7800.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily