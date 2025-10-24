TRENDING:
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Stays range-bound below 0.8000

  • USD/CHF trades at 0.7956, flat on the day but up 0.25% for the week.
  • Price capped by 20- and 50-day SMAs near 0.7974–0.7984; breakout could test 0.8000.
  • Key support is seen at 0.7873 and yearly trough at 0.7829.
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

USD/CHF remains subdued on Friday, yet the pair trades below 0.8000, poised to finish the week with modest gains of over 0.25%. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.7956, virtually unchanged.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF pair continued to consolidate this week. Although traders are facing stir resistance at the confluence of the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7974/84, a breach of the latter could drive the pair towards 0.8000.

Momentum is bearish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), meandering below its 50 neutral level.

For a bearish continuation, traders must clear the October 17 swing low of 0.7873. If surpassed, the next support would be the yearly low of 0.7829. Conversely, if USD/CHF climbs above 0.8000, the first resistance would be the 100-day SMA at 0.8022, followed by the October 8 high at 0.8076 and the 0.8100 figure.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USD/CHF daily chart

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

