- USD/CHF trades within tight 0.8200–0.8335 range as markets await breakout confirmation.
- Soft Swiss CPI boosts rate cut expectations from SNB, supporting mild USD/CHF rebound.
- Break above 0.8250 eyes 0.8300 and 0.8335; drop below 0.8200 may retest 0.8100 and 0.8038 lows.
USD/CHF consolidates on Wednesday, registering a daily close with gains of over 0.21%. The pair witnessed a drop from around 0.8847 to 0.8038, the yearly low in eleven days. However, it has recovered after Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data continued to remain soft, paving the way for another rate cut by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
At the time of writing, USD/CHF trades past the 0.8230 mark after bouncing off daily/weekly lows of 0.8184.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF has been trading sideways for the last nine days, within the 0.8200-0.8335 range, as market participants awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision. However, as Fed Chair Powell maintained the status quo, the major was unable to clear either the high or the low of the range. Therefore, the USD/CHF is set to remain range-bound.
Buying opportunities emerge at the 0.8200 figure. A breach of the 0.8250 mark would expose the 0.8300 figure, followed by the peak of the range at 0.8335. Conversely, if USD/CHF falls below 0.8200, traders could test the 0.8100 figure, followed by the yearly low of 0.8184.
USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily
Swiss Franc PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|-0.22%
|-0.65%
|0.26%
|0.36%
|0.09%
|-0.32%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.59%
|0.35%
|0.53%
|0.18%
|-0.23%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.12%
|-0.69%
|0.47%
|0.58%
|0.30%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.65%
|0.59%
|0.69%
|0.94%
|1.06%
|0.87%
|0.49%
|CAD
|-0.26%
|-0.35%
|-0.47%
|-0.94%
|-0.18%
|-0.17%
|-0.57%
|AUD
|-0.36%
|-0.53%
|-0.58%
|-1.06%
|0.18%
|-0.25%
|-0.68%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.30%
|-0.87%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|-0.42%
|CHF
|0.32%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.49%
|0.57%
|0.68%
|0.42%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets support near 1.1300 post-Powell
EUR/USD slipped toward the 1.1300 level on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell delivered a broadly neutral message during his post-meeting press conference.
GBP/USD challenges 1.3300 on USD strength
GBP/USD came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, retreating toward the 1.3300 level as the US Dollar strengthened following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.
Gold deflates to daily lows near $3,360
Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday, falling to daily lows near the $3,360 mark as a stronger US Dollar and confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampened demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.