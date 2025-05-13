USD/CHF Price Forecast: Corrects to near 0.8400

USD/CHF corrects to near 0.8400 as the US Dollar faces pressure due to slower-than-expected US CPI data for April.

Market expectations for the Fed to leave interest rates steady in June remained unchanged despite US inflation cooling down.

The Swiss Franc pair breaks above the 20-day EMA, suggesting a strong uptrend.

The USD/CHF pair retraces to near the round-level support of 0.8400 during North American trading hours on Tuesday. The Swiss Franc pair corrects as the US Dollar faces selling pressure after the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, which showed that price pressures rose at a moderate pace.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, corrects to near 101.30 from the monthly high around 102.00 posted on Monday.

According to the CPI report, the headline inflation rose at a slower pace of 2.3% year-on-year, compared to the estimates and the prior release of 2.4%. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – grew steadily by 2.8%, as expected.

Cooling inflationary pressures have not impacted market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to leave interest rates steady in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% in July remained steady at 61.4%. On Monday, traders pare Fed dovish bets for the July policy meeting after the US and China agreed to lower tariffs by 115% for 90 days.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades higher against its peers, except antipodeans, on Tuesday.

Swiss Franc PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.48% -0.40% -0.37% 0.16% -0.90% -0.95% -0.39% EUR 0.48% 0.09% 0.12% 0.64% -0.42% -0.45% 0.12% GBP 0.40% -0.09% 0.04% 0.55% -0.50% -0.56% 0.04% JPY 0.37% -0.12% -0.04% 0.54% -0.53% -0.60% 0.03% CAD -0.16% -0.64% -0.55% -0.54% -1.14% -1.11% -0.53% AUD 0.90% 0.42% 0.50% 0.53% 1.14% -0.04% 0.54% NZD 0.95% 0.45% 0.56% 0.60% 1.11% 0.04% 0.58% CHF 0.39% -0.12% -0.04% -0.03% 0.53% -0.54% -0.58% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

USD/CHF gauges cushion near the horizontal support plotted from the September 6 low of 0.8375, which used to be a major resistance for the pair. The asset has climbed above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.8326, indicating a strong bullish trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps to near 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would come into effect if the RSI breaks above the 60.00 level.

A fresh upside move in the pair towards the April 10 high of 0.8580 and the April 8 high of 0.8611 would appear if it breaks above the psychological level of 0.8500.

On the flip side, a downside move below the May 7 low of 0.8186 would drag the asset towards the April 11 low of 0.8100, followed by the April 21 low of 0.8040.

USD/CHF daily chart

(This story was corrected on May 13 at 14:44 GMT to say, in the second bullet, that market expectations for the Fed to leave interest rates steady in June remained unchanged, not in April.)