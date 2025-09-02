- USD/CHF extends rally for third day, as global risk-off mood favors USD over CHF.
- Technicals show bullish RSI and upside potential, with 0.8100 breakout opening path to 0.8126 and 0.8200.
- Downside risks persist below 50-day SMA at 0.8019, exposing 0.8000 psychological level and further weakness.
The USD/CHF advances for the third straight day, up by 0.57% on Tuesday trading at 0.8050 as risk aversion boosted the Greenback. Economic data revealed in the United States (US) was mixed, as business activity in the manufacturing sector showed that growth is slowing down.
Despite this, threats to Fed independence courtesy of pressures from the White House, along with uncertainty due to policies by the Trump administration, triggered inflows towards the US Dollar.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF continues to trade sideways, but it seems poised for a recovery after failing to test yearly lows of 0.7872. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish and about to clear the highest peak, which could pave the way for further upside on the major.
If buyers push the USD/CHF past 0.8100, expect a test of the 100-day SMA at 0.8126. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8200 figure, followed by 0.8300 and the May 29 peak of 0.8347.
On the other hand, if the pair drops below the 50-day SMA at 0.8019, a move toward 0.8000 is on the cards.
USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily
Swiss Franc Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.53%
|0.82%
|1.02%
|0.37%
|0.43%
|0.46%
|0.69%
|EUR
|-0.53%
|0.28%
|0.41%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|0.16%
|GBP
|-0.82%
|-0.28%
|0.04%
|-0.44%
|-0.39%
|-0.35%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-1.02%
|-0.41%
|-0.04%
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|-0.53%
|-0.31%
|CAD
|-0.37%
|0.16%
|0.44%
|0.59%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.37%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|0.11%
|0.39%
|0.59%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.31%
|NZD
|-0.46%
|0.07%
|0.35%
|0.53%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.28%
|CHF
|-0.69%
|-0.16%
|0.08%
|0.31%
|-0.37%
|-0.31%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside momentum appears dented
AUD/USD reverses a five-day positive streak on Tuesday, coming under renewed and strong selling pressure on the back of the pronounced bounce in the US Dollar, and the intense risk-aversion mood prevailing among investors. Next on tap in Oz will be the key GDP Growth Rate, with investors expecting the Australian economy to have expanded by 0.5% in the April-June period.
EUR/USD keeps its consolidation unchanged for now
The resurgence of the risk aversion in the global markets lends support to the Greenback and triggers a deep correction in EUR/USD, which slips back to the boundaries of the 1.1600 region, or four-day lows, on Tuesday. Moving forward, investors will closely follow the release of the JOLTs Job Openings on Wednesday, as attention is expected to shift to the US labour market.
Gold advances further, targets $3,550
Gold is currently gaining momentum and surpassing the $3,530 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday, reaching unprecedented highs. The sharp advance in the precious metal follows rising investors’ bets on a couple of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year.
Australia GDP expected to show soft growth in Q2
Australia will release its second-quarter Gross Domestic Product on Wednesday, with financial markets anticipating growth ahead of the announcement. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to report that the economy made modest progress in the three months to June 2025.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.