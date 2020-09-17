USD/CHF Price Analysis: Well bid above 200-HMA despite overbought RSI

- USD/CHF refreshes the weekly high while extending recovery moves from 0.9064.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels are on the bulls’ radars.
- A one-week-old horizontal line around 0.9110 adds to the downside support.
USD/CHF rises to 0.9118, intraday high 0.9122, during the early Thursday’s trading. The Swiss major recently gained bids after breaking 200-HMA. Other than the important HMA level, the quote also crossed the short-term horizontal resistance line while extending the post-Fed run-up.
In doing so, the quote ignores overbought RSI conditions and head towards 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 08-10 downside, respectively near 0.9125 and 0.9145.
Though, the September 09 low of 0.9156 and 0.9190 may offer intermediate halts to the USD/CHF rally towards the monthly high 0.9200.
Meanwhile, a downside break 200-HMA, at .9114 now, will have to slip beneath the 0.9110 horizontal support to recall the 0.9100 threshold on the chart.
During the pair’s further weakness past-0.9100, multiple supports between 0.9055 and 0.9048 can entertain the sellers.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9119
|Today Daily Change
|25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.9094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9099
|Daily SMA50
|0.9172
|Daily SMA100
|0.9378
|Daily SMA200
|0.9539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9111
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9055
|Previous Weekly High
|0.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9049
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9031
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9118
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9174
