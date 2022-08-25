- USD/CHF exchanges hands under its opening price, despite recovering from daily lows.
- The USD/CHF is range-bound through a break of the top of the range will pave the way above the 0.9700 figure; otherwise, a fall towards 0.9550 is on the cards.
The USD/CHF drops into negative territory after refreshing five-week highs around 0.9650s, courtesy of broad US dollar weakness across the board, amidst an upbeat market mood. After hitting a daily high at 0.9626, the USD/CHF dived below the 50-day EMA at 0.9612, the day’s lows, before jumping to current price levels. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF trades at 0.9645, below its opening price.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
A bearish-harami candle chart pattern emerged in the USD/CHF daily chart. Even though the pattern has bearish implications, oscillators and moving averages (MAs) portray the opposite. Albeit the RSI has a downslope, it remains in positive territory. Meanwhile, all the daily Exponential Moving Averages are below the USD/CHF spot price, suggesting that buyers are in charge.
In the near term, the USD/CHF one-hour chart depicts the pair as range-bound within the 0.9603-0.9692 area for the last three days. Further confirmation of the previously mentioned is that the 20, 50, and 100 exponential moving averages (EMAs), are located within the 0.9632-46 area. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52 is almost flat.
Therefore, if the USD/CHF breaks above the range, the first resistance would be the 0.9700 figure. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the R2 daily pivot at 0.9733, followed by 0.9800. On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the 0.9600 mark, followed by the confluence of the 200-EMA and the S2 pivot at 0.9570, and then the August 19 daily low at 0.9553.
USD/CHF Key Technical
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9646
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9543
|Daily SMA50
|0.9622
|Daily SMA100
|0.9656
|Daily SMA200
|0.9447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9688
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.962
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9574
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
