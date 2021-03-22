USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles to regain 0.9300 inside short-term rising wedge

- USD/CHF fades recovery from intraday low, stays inside bearish chart pattern.
- Two-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside filters, 50-HMA strengthens wedge’s support.
USD/CHF eases to 0.9293 as it fizzles the drive to trim early Asian losses ahead of the European session on Monday.
Not only the pair’s failures to keep recovery moves, a three-day-old rising wedge formation and bearish MACD also favor the sellers. Also on the negative side could be the quote’s multiple pullbacks from 0.9320-30 area that has been restricting the upside since March 08.
However, a downside break of the 0.9280 support confluence, comprising 50-HMA and support line of the stated rising wedge, becomes necessary for the USD/CHF sellers to take entries.
On the upside, corrective pullback beyond the 0.9300 immediate hurdle will attack the stated wedge’s resistance line, 0.9318 now, before attacking the key resistance area.
Should the USD/CHF bulls manage to cross 0.9330 resistance, the monthly high near 0.9375 can return to the chart.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9294
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9206
|Daily SMA50
|0.9034
|Daily SMA100
|0.9003
|Daily SMA200
|0.9111
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.932
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9252
|Previous Weekly High
|0.932
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9214
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9219
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9356
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area, upside seems limited
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3850 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 following a dip to near 1.3820, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid falling Treasury yields. EU prepares to block AstraZeneca exports to the UK. Chancellor Sunak is up for delaying online sales tax hike. Fedspeak and vaccine news closely eyed.
Gold: Not out of the woods yet, ascending trend-line holds the key
Gold witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on Monday. A combination of supporting factors helped limit any further losses, at least for now. Retreating US bond yields extended some support.
Ethereum eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price sits on a massive demand barrier, failing to hold above, which could be fatal. ETH bulls could trigger a massive upswing if a higher high at $1,945 is formed. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
USD/TRY: Turkish Pres. Erdogan propels biggest rally in 31 months
USD/TRY fades pullback from November 2020 top, keeps longest rally since August 2018. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT)Governor Naci Abgal late on Friday.