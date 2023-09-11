USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles at around 0.8900 amid USD weakness, low volatility

The USD/CHF one-hour chart portrays the pair as neutral to bearish biased, as price action sits below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8916. However, to reinforce the bias, sellers must crack the September 8 daily low of 0.8895 to challenge the next support area, seen at the September 6 daily low of 0.8881. Once cleared, the next stop would be the 200-hour SMA at 0.8871, followed by the September 5 low of 0.8819. Contrarily, the first resistance is seen at the 50-hour SMA at 0.8916, followed by the September 8 daily high of 0.8936.

During the last four trading days, the USD/CHF has remained at around the 0.8900 figure, unable to threaten the 0.9000 figure, as volatility keeps the pair consolidating at around a 40 pip range. It should be said the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs) turned flat, with the former below price action at 0.8774, while the latter stays at a bearish position at 0.9048, indicating the lack of a trend. However, price action shows a higher series of peaks and throughs but at the expense of an increase in volatility that could break the trading range.

The Greenback (USD) losses ground versus the Swiss Franc (CHF) after developments during the Asian session weakened the former. China’s positive data, mainly inflation back at positive territory, and hawkish words from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spurred USD weakness. Hence, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8908 after hitting a daily high of 0.8926.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.