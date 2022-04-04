The USD/CHF edges higher but remains trapped between the 0.9240-80 range.

A positive market mood boosts the prospects of the greenback.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Range-bound between the 0.9200-0.9300 range.

The USD/CHF grinds higher but fails to break above Friday’s high at 0.9279 as the pair probes an eleven-month-old downslope trendline. At press time, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9266 during the North American session.

Of late, an improved market sentiment, as portrayed by European and US equities, lifted the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF was about to break below the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), but a positive tone in the markets, alongside renewed demand for the greenback, lifted the pair so far. Nevertheless, it is not outside the woods unless the USD/CHF reclaims the 0.9280 area.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF bias is neutral-upwards. Its daily chart depicts a subsequent series of higher highs/lows since the beginning of 2022. March 31 dip towards the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9209 was rejected, forming a “spinning top” candlestick, meaning failure to commit between buyers/sellers.

Upwards, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9280. Once cleared, a test of February’s ten high at 0.929600 is on the cards, immediately followed by 0.9300. A decisive break would open the door toward January 31 daily high at 0.9343.

On the downside, the USD/CHF first support would be the 50-DMA at 0.9258, followed by April 1 daily low at 0.9215, and then the 200-DMA at 0.9209.