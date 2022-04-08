- The USD/CHF seesawed in the 0.9327-73 range as the pair failed to conquer 0.9400.
- An upbeat market mood was no excuse for the safe-haven Swiss franc to gain vs. the greenback.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: A series of successive higher highs/lows in the 4-hour chart keep the uptrend intact.
The greenback gives back most of its weekly gains vs. the Swiss franc, as the USD/CHF gains 0.06% during the day amidst an upbeat market mood. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9338.
On Friday, global equities rallied, as Asian and European equities closed with gains. In the US, except for the heavy-tech Nasdaq, most indices are trading in the green as market players disregard Fed tightening and Russo-Ukraine tussles.
Overnight, the USD/CHF opened near the session’s lows early in the Asian Pacific session and since then edged higher, towards the daily high at 0.9373. However, once the North American session began, the pair slid and recorded a new daily low at 0.9327, right at the central daily pivot point.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF upward bias remains intact. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well below the spot price, though almost horizontally, beneath the 0.0.9264 50-DMA.
So far, the USD/CHF 4-hour chart shows that the spot price keeps trading above the bullish flag and printed successive series of higher highs/lows, meaning that the uptrend remains. In fact, the USD/CHF reached the daily high as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) headed towards 57.34, and since then, RSI consolidated as its slope turned horizontal.
That said, the USD/CHF might print another leg-up, and its first resistance would be 0.9349. A clear break would expose March 27 and 29 highs area around the 0.9370-80 region, which, once broken, might send the pairs towards March 16 daily high at 0.9460, but first would need to reclaim the 0.9400 mark once broken.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9338
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.932
|Daily SMA50
|0.9267
|Daily SMA100
|0.9238
|Daily SMA200
|0.9215
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9348
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9382
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9322
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9304
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
