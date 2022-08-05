- The USD/CHF is snapping two consecutive weeks of losses, gaining 1.37%.
- From the daily chart perspective, the major is headed upwards and will test resistance around 0.9669-75.
- If USD/CHF buyers conquer 0.9642-50, a move towards 0.9703 is on the cards.
The USD/CHF is surging during the North American session after hitting a daily low early in the Asian session at 0.9538. Still, positive US economic data spurred a jump towards the daily high at 0.9644, shy of the weekly high at 0.9651. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9638.
USDCHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart illustrates the pair as upward biased, further reinforced by the Relative Strength Index, crossing above the 50-midline, displaying that buyers are gathering momentum as the exchange rate approaches a substantial resistance area at the confluence of the 20 and 50-day EMAs, in the 0.9660-75. A decisive break would clear the way towards the July 14 daily high at 0.9886.
In the 4-hour scale, the USD/CHF tests the confluence of the 100, 200-EMAs and the R2 daily pivot point, in the 0.9642-52 area, which ounce cleared, could pave the way for the USD/CHF towards the July 22 high at 0.9703. Even though it’s a clouded area, the Relative Strength Index reading at 64 still has some room to spare if buyers step in to push prices higher.
On the other hand, if USD/CHF resistance holds, the major could dip towards the R1 pivot point at 0.9600.
USDCHF Key Technical Level
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|0.955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9672
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.9622
|Daily SMA200
|0.9421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9623
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9544
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9493
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9442
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!