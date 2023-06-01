Even though price action remains neutral, in the short term, a pullback is likely. But traders should know that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is bullish, so upside risks remain.

Hence, bad US economic data was seen as an excuse for sellers to step in and drag the USD/CHF toward the lows of the day at 0.9054, below the 20-day EMA at 0.9058. In the outcome of a daily close below the latter, the next stop would be the 50-day EMA At 0.9034 before challenging the 0.9000 figure.

Since the beginning of the week, the USD/CHF meandered on top of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 09034, which, acting as dynamic support, buyers saw it as a zone to open new positions, as the USD/CHF hit a fresh two-month high at around 0.9147. Nonetheless, the uptrend faded, as strong resistance emerged in the form of the 100-day EMA at 0.9127, alongside April 10 daily high at 0.9120.

USD/CHF pares some of its Wednesday’s gains, forming a bearish harami two candlestick pattern at a juncture with resistance at around the 0.9120 area, capping the advance of the major. Therefore, USD/CHF retreated below 0.9100 and exchanges hands around the 0.9050 area.

