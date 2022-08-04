  • The USD/CHF tumbling below the 100-day EMA could pave the way for a re-test of 0.9470.
  • In the near term, the USD/CHF is neutral downwards, and once it clears 0.9550, it could open the door toward 0.9500.

The USD/CHF retraces under the 100-day EMA and shifts the pair’s bias to neutral-downwards as the exchange rate further separates from the previously mentioned moving average (MA) and closes to the August 3 daily low at 0.9542. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9655.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is neutral-to-downward biased reinforced for several reasons. Firstly, the exchange rate is below the 20, 50, and 100-DMAs. Secondly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in negative territory, made a U-turn, from aiming higher, now is headed downwards, narrowing the distance with its 7-day RSI’s MA. Once the RSI crosses under the latter, it confirms the bearish bias.

Therefore, the USD/HF path of least resistance is downwards. The major’s first support would be 0.9542. Once broken, it will expose the 0.9500, followed by the August 2 low at 0.9470.

USD/CHF Hourly chart

The USD/CHF hourly chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-downward biased. However, the confluence of the S1 daily pivot and the 100-hour EMA around 0.9550 stopped the downtrend at the time of typing. Nevertheless, USD/CHF traders should notice that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from oversold conditions, with its slope aiming higher, so a correction might be on the cards. Therefore, the USD/CHF might aim toward Fibonacci’s 50% retracement at 0.9588 before cracking 0.9550. Once cleared, the major’s next support will be the August 1 daily low at 0.9470.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9557
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.9606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9681
Daily SMA50 0.9679
Daily SMA100 0.962
Daily SMA200 0.9419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9652
Previous Daily Low 0.9542
Previous Weekly High 0.9668
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9886
Previous Monthly Low 0.9502
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.961
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9584
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9548
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9491
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9439
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9657
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9709
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9767

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and advanced beyond 1.0200. The dollar is struggling to find demand amid falling US T-bond yields, allowing EUR/USD to continue to stretch higher. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD erases BOE-inspired losses, rises toward 1.2150

GBP/USD erases BOE-inspired losses, rises toward 1.2150

GBP/USD has staged a decisive rebound after having dipped below 1.2100 with the initial reaction to the BOE's updated forecasts, which saw the UK economy tipping into recession in Q4. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar fuels the pair's recovery.

GBP/USD News

Gold en route to recovering the $1,800 threshold

Gold en route to recovering the $1,800 threshold

Gold soared to its highest level in over a month. The dollar seesawed between gains and losses across the FX board but steadily weakened against the safe-haven metal. Concerns about a global recession have put investors on guard, with lingering demand for government bonds taking yields lower.

Gold News

Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA

Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA

Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures