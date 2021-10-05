USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers challenge 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

  • USD/CHF halts the previous session’s losses and consolidates on Tuesday.
  • More pain for the pair if price breaks 0.9250.    
  • MACD trades holds onto the overbought zone with receding upside momentum.

USD/CHF trades cautiously on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair confides in a narrow trade band of less than 10-pips movement.  At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9248, down 0.02% for the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, after testing the five-month high near 0.9368, the USD/CHF pair failed to preserve the momentum and touched the low of 0.9230 on Monday. Now, the pair is hovering in a limiting trading range. The sluggish price movement in today’s session suggests that bulls find it difficult to move in an upward direction. Furthermore, the price trades near the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9250. 

Having said that, if the price sustains below the intraday low, it could immediately test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of 0.9018 at 0.9225.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades in the overbought zone with stretched buying conditions. Any downtick in the MACD would encourage the bears to take over the low made on September 16 at 0.9193. Furthermore, USD/CHF bears would likely testify the 0.9150 horizontal support level

Alternatively, if  the price starts moving higher it could move back to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.9275 followed by the psychological 0.9300 mark. Next, USD/CHF bulls would seek the high of September 29 at 0.9355.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9247
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.9251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9251
Daily SMA50 0.9184
Daily SMA100 0.9143
Daily SMA200 0.9115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9318
Previous Daily Low 0.9231
Previous Weekly High 0.9368
Previous Weekly Low 0.9244
Previous Monthly High 0.9368
Previous Monthly Low 0.9116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9284
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9215
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9179
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9128
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9302
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9354
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9389

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD: Bulls need validation from 1.1660

EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from yearly low, sidelined of late. Upbeat RSI, firmer Momentum line favor buyers to overcome immediate resistance line. 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line will be a tough nut to crack for bulls.

GBP/USD: Three-week-old resistance challenge bulls above 1.3600

GBP/USD keeps the first daily break above 10-DMA in three weeks while taking rounds to 1.3610 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In addition to the DMA breakout, gradually firming RSI line also justifies the three-day uptrend.

EUR/USD: Bulls need validation from 1.1660

EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from yearly low, sidelined of late. Upbeat RSI, firmer Momentum line favor buyers to overcome immediate resistance line. 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line will be a tough nut to crack for bulls.

Shiba Inu breaks out and SHIB targets $0.0000125

Here's a brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Out analysts evaluate SHIB's trend now that it has broken through a key area of resistance.

RBA Preview: Sluggish economic progress should mean a cautious RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy on Tuesday, October 5. Market players are anticipating an on-hold stance, with no changes to the cash rate and the financial facilities programs.

