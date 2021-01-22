USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.8850 with eyes on seven-week-old horizontal support

- USD/CHF sellers catch a breather after refreshing two week low.
- Downside break of 21-day SMA, descending RSI line favor sellers.
- 50-day SMA, monthly top offer a tough nut to crack for buyers.
Having recently dropped to the lowest since January 08, USD/CHF seesaws around 0.8850 during early Friday’s trading. The Swiss currency pair refreshed a multi-day low after breaking 21-day SMA. The downside move also takes support from receding RSI.
As a result, USD/CHF sellers seem to target a retest of the horizontal support comprising multiple levels since December 17, around 0.8820.
Although the pair’s weakness past-0.8820 becomes less likely, any further declines will not hesitate to break the 0.8800 while challenging the monthly low of 0.8857.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 0.8860 now, will aim for the 0.8900 round-figure ahead of challenging December’s top surrounding 0.8920.
However, a confluence of 50-day SMA and the monthly peak close to 0.8925-30 will be a strong resistance for the USD/CHF buyers to watch afterward.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8849
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8861
|Daily SMA50
|0.893
|Daily SMA100
|0.9034
|Daily SMA200
|0.9233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8902
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8849
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8885
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8938
