- USD/CHF fades bounce off one-week low inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Downbeat oscillators add strength to the bearish bias but 0.9850 appears the key support.
- Buyers need validation from 1.0030 to retake control.
USD/CHF remains pressured after the intraday low, extending the previous day’s pullback from a four-month high to 0.9950 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair stays inside a five-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
In addition to the quote’s latest weakness and the bearish formation around the multi-day top, the bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, also favor USD/CHF bears of late.
That said, one-week-old horizontal support near 0.9915 lures the intraday sellers ahead of highlighting the stated wedge’s support line, close to 0.9850 by the press time.
Should the quote remains bearish past 0.9850, a slump to the monthly low of around 0.9780 appears imminent during the theoretical south-run targeting the 0.9310 level.
On the flip side, the upper line of the stated wedge, around 1.0030, restricts short-term USD/CHF upside before directing buyers towards the tops marked in June and May, near 1.0050 and 1.0065 in that order.
If USD/CHF bulls keep the reins past 1.0065, the odds favoring a gradual run-up towards the year 2019 peak surrounding 1.0240 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9948
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.9972
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9802
|Daily SMA50
|0.9695
|Daily SMA100
|0.9687
|Daily SMA200
|0.9539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0021
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9781
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
