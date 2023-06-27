USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats further but holds above key trendline, eyes on 0.9000

Conversely, and the path of least resistance as oscillators remain in bearish territory, the USD/CHF first support would be 0.8920. Once cleared, the next support would be 0.8900, ahead of plunging toward the YTD low of 0.8819.

If the above scenario plays out, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8983, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.9011. A breach of the latter, and the USD/CHF could rally towards the 100-day EMA at 0.9087 before challenging the 0.9100 figure.

Although the USD/CHF remains downward biased in the short term, the downtrend remains suspect, as sellers couldn’t break below 0.8900 to test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8819. That, alongside subsequent failure tests of USD/CHF sellers to surpass the 0.8920 area, formed a triple-bottom chart pattern, which warrants further upside.

USD/CHF drops for the second straight day but remains above a one-month-old upslope support trendline amidst buyers’ failure to reclaim the 0.9000 figure on a risk-on mood environment. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at 0.8933, losses 0.26% after reaching a daily high of 0.8970.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.