As an alternate scenario, the USD/CHF first demand zone would be the January 26 daily low of 0.9158. Once broken, then the pair might dip to the YTD low at 0.9085.

Therefore, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the abovementioned confluence of the 20-day EMA and a downslope trendline around 0.9240. Once cleared, the USD/CHF pair might rally toward January 24 daily high at 0.9279, followed by the January 12 ad 0.9360.

Short term, the USD/CHF is upward biased, though it was rejected at the confluence of a downward slope trendline and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around the 0.9235/40 area. Nevertheless, bulls remain hopeful for higher prices as long as the USD/CHF stays above the January 26 daily low at 0.9158.

After slumping on Wednesday, the USD/CHF stages a comeback recovering the 0.9200 psychological level, eyeing a break above a confluence of technical indicators . In addition, a falling wedge continued to develop ahead of the following week’s busy economic calendar in the United States (US). At the time of typing, the USD/CHF exchanges hands at 0.9218, above its opening price by 0.22%.

