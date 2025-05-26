USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rejection at 0.8225 keeps the 0.8200 support on focus

Price action keeps posting lower highs and lower lows, in a descending channel, with the 4-hour RSI capped below the 50 line that divides the bearish from the bullish territory. Bulls have been capped at the 0.8225 resistance area twice on Monday, which keeps sellers hopeful for a retest of the 0.8200 support area. A break below here might increase pressure towards the channel bottom, now at 0.8170, ahead of the 161.8% retracement of the May 21.22 correction, at 0.8150. On the upside, a break of the mentioned intra-day high, at 0.8225, would shift bulls’ focus towards the 0.8270 intra-day level.

The US Dollar has failed to break the 0,8225 resistance area, where the near-term descending channel meets a previous support, now turned resistance. This keeps bears in control, with the key 0.82 support area at a short distance. The risk sentiment is Dollar supportive after Trump announced a pause on the Tariffs to Europe, but the USD is failing to bounce up against safe-haven assets like the CHF. Investors’ concerns about the US fiscal stability, as the Senate discusses the sweeping tax bill, keep investors wary of US assets.

