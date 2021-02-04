USD/CHF Price Analysis: Refreshes two-month high around 0.9000, bulls look to retake controls

- USD/CHF pierces key resistance line from September 25 while taking the bids bear multi-month top.
- Bullish MACD favor further upside towards the key Fibonacci retracement levels, SMA.
- Sellers may look for entries below one-month-old support line.
USD/CHF rises to the fresh high since early December 2020, currently up 0.15% intraday to 0.9002, during the pre-European session on Thursday.
In doing so, the USD/CHF buyers attack a key resistance line amid bullish MACD, which in turn suggests further upside momentum towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 2020 to January 2021 declines, at 0.9027.
However, any further advances will have to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9091 and the 0.9100 round-figure to revisit the 200-day SMA level near 0.9195.
During the quote’s fresh weakness, lows marked during November 2020, near 0.8980, can entertain short-term sellers before directing them to January top near 0.8925.
Though, USD/CHF bears will remain cautious unless witnessing a daily closing below an ascending support line from January 06, currently around 0.8900.
To sum up, USD/CHF bulls are set to retake controls after five months of downward trajectory.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9003
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.8989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8894
|Daily SMA50
|0.8894
|Daily SMA100
|0.9016
|Daily SMA200
|0.9197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9003
|Previous Daily Low
|0.897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
