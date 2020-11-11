USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovery moves eye two-week-old resistance line

- USD/CHF trims intraday losses while extending corrective bounce off 0.9138.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barriers.
- Multiple support lines will question the bears below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/CHF extends pullback from intraday low while rising to 0.9150 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the pair trims the early-Asian losses while bouncing off the short-term support line, currently around 0.9130.
With the strong RSI conditions, not overbought, suggesting the pair’s further upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 25 to November 06 downside, near 0.9175, can’t be ruled out.
However, bulls are less likely to be convinced until witnessing a clear break of the short-term resistance line, at 0.9185 now.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 0.9130 will eye the horizontal area close to 0.9090 before eyeing the double bottom formed near 0.9030 during the late-October.
If at all the USD/CHF bears refrain from respecting the stated supports, the 0.9000 thresholds offer the last hopes of countertrend traders ahead of targeting a move below the monthly bottom of 0.8982.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9148
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.9155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9107
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9192
|Daily SMA200
|0.9425
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9175
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8982
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9242
