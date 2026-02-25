China commerce ministry pushes for progress in trade agreement with US

China commerce ministry expresses willingness to work with the United States (US) during European trading hours on Wednesday. The ministry added Beijing has fulfilled necessary obligations required to fulfil the first phase of the agreement.

Remarks

China is willing to work with the US to make good use of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism.



China has fulfilled obligations of China-US phase one agreement.



China hopes US to 'objectively' view implementation of agreement.



China will resolutely safeguard rights, interests.



China hopes US will not "shift responsibility", or "cause trouble".

Market reaction

There seems to be no immediate impact of comments from China Commerce Ministry on the Chinese Yuan (CNH) traded in the offshore market. As of writing, USD/CNH trades 0.16% lower to near 6.8666.