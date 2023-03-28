- USD/CHF gains momentum, signaling a possible bullish trend in coming sessions.
- Double bottom in the 4-hour chart could pave the USD/CHF way to 0.9300.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Daily close above 0.9220 would confirm the double bottom.
The USD/CHF bounces off weekly lows of 0.9136 and climbs toward testing 0.9200 in the North American session. After hitting a daily high of 0.9226, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9199, above its opening price.
USD/CHF Price action
Early, the USD/CHF tested last week’s low of 0.9118; since then, it has not looked back. However, as long as the USD/CHF pair achieves a daily close below 0.9200, that would keep the major trading sideways, awaiting a fresh catalyst. On the other hand, the USD/CHF could resume upwards, and it might test the 20 and 50-day EMAs, each at 0.9240 and 0.9272, respectively. Upside risks lie at 0.9300, followed by the 100-day EMA at 0.9343.
Short term, the USD/CHF 4-hour chart portrays a double bottom formed. However, the exchange rate must clear the March 24 high at 0.9216 to confirm its validity. That would pave the way toward the March 21 high of 0.9317, but the pair needs to hurdle some resistance levels on its way north.
The USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9216. A breach of the latter wand the USD/CHF will face the 100-EMA at 0.9233, followed by the 200-EMA at 0.9255. Once broken, the 0.9300 figure would be up for grabs.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.9156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9283
|Daily SMA50
|0.9252
|Daily SMA100
|0.9319
|Daily SMA200
|0.9528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.92
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9172
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
