USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rebounds from 0.9110 support confluence

- USD/CHF pares the previous day’s losses at three-week low.
- Convergence of one-week-old and two-month-long ascending trend lines puts a floor under Swiss Franc pair.
- Sluggish oscillators, strong resistances challenge pair buyers unless the quote stays below 200-SMA.
USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh its intraday high near 0.9140 as it consolidates the week-start losses at a multi-day low. With this, the Swiss Franc (CHF) bounces off short-term key support lines heading into Tuesday’s European session.
A one-week-long ascending trend line joins an upward-sloping support line from early February to highlight the 0.9110 level as the key downside support, from which the USD/CHF pair recovered recently.
It’s worth noting, however, that the MACD and RSI (14) struggle to convince USD/CHF bulls as they approach a three-week-long descending resistance line, close to 0.9180.
Also acting as a short-term important upside hurdle is the 100-SMA level surrounding 0.9195, quickly followed by the 0.9200 round figures.
In a case where the USD/CHF prices remain firmer past 0.9200, the 200-SMA hurdle of 0.9266 can act as the last defense of bears.
Alternatively, the aforementioned trend line confluence near 0.9110 appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CHF bears on their return.
Following that, lows marked in March and February, respectively around 0.9070 and 0.9060 can challenge the pair sellers.
Should the quote remains bearish past 0.9060, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the 0.9000 round figure can’t be ruled out.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9142
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9226
|Daily SMA50
|0.9248
|Daily SMA100
|0.9294
|Daily SMA200
|0.9517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9116
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9224
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9259
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.0850 as US Dollar finds its feet
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0850, as the Euro bulls take a breather early Tuesday. The pair’s latest leg down could be linked to the rebound in the US Dollar amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Mid-tier US data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.2400 amid a cautious risk tone
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.2400 in the European morning. A cautious market mood revives the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar, as investors assess inflation risks and weak US industrial data. Speeches from the BoE and Fed officials awaited.
Gold pullback targets $1,968 amid US Dollar rebound, sluggish yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around $1,980 as it consolidates the week-start losses heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal bears the burden of the US Dollar rebound.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?
The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence. For decades, the dollar has dominated the global monetary system.