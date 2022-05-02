- The USD/CHF rallied for the eight-straight session, up by some 3.50%.
- A dismal market mood boosted the greenback, with the US Dollar Index meandering around 103.600.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Despite RSI at overbought territory, it remains to trend higher, but it could be subject to a mean reversion move.
The USD/CHF edges higher during the North American session as the New York session winds down for the first time in May and is trading at around 0.9779, shy of two-year-highs, gaining some 0.47%.
Wall Street is set to record losses on May’s first trading day, courtesy of a dismal sentiment. US Treasury yields are soaring, with 5s, 7s, and 20s above the 3% threshold, underpinning the greenback. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six rivals, edges higher, up some 0.37%, sitting at 103.600.
On Monday, in the overnight session, the USD/CHF opened near the daily pivot at 0.9710, though some pips above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), lying around the aforementioned area. Nonetheless, around the mid-European session, the USD/CHF managed to rally towards fresh two-year-highs at 0.9789, some pips shy of the 0.9800 mark, around the R2 daily pivot.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart shows the pair remains in a steep uptrend and has just one day of losses, compared to eight days of gains once it broke above the 0.9500 mark. Oscillators already show the pair as overbought, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 83.00 illustrates. However, it remains with an upslope, a signal that the USD/CHF might keep trending higher before posting a reversal.
With that said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be April’s 2020 swing high at 0.9802. Break above would expose 0.9850, followed by 0.9901, March 23, 2020, daily high.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9779
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.9735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9466
|Daily SMA50
|0.9352
|Daily SMA100
|0.9278
|Daily SMA200
|0.924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9736
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7050 ahead of the RBA decision
The AUD/USD pair edged lower on Monday as risk-off led financial markets. Falling gold prices weighed on the aussie ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement.
EUR/USD prepares to retest multi-year lows
The EUR/USD pair maintain its bearish bias and trades near its 2022 low amid central banks’ imbalances and mounting tensions between the EU and Russia. Ultimate target at 1.0339, the multi-year low posted in January 2017.
Gold: Further declines likely ahead of the Fed’s decision
XAUUSD has room to extend its slide towards $1,800 in the upcoming sessions. Risk aversion leads the way amid mounting tensions between Russia and the EU. The US Federal Reserve will offer details on its aggressive tightening plan.
Ethereum submerged at $2,800 spells trouble for early bulls
Ethereum price shows a bearish stronghold within the price action. Countertrend trading the ETH price trading is deemed high risk and inadvisable.
US Manufacturing PMI slips to 19-month low, Treasury rates eye the Fed Premium
Recession fears crept a little closer in the US as a leading indicator for the manufacturing sector unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in 19 months and the gauge of incoming business slipped to a nearly two-year low.