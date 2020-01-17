USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rallies to fresh session tops, fast approaching 0.9700 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF gains strong follow-through traction and recovers further from multi-month lows.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recovery move.

The USD/CHF pair built on its intraday positive move and picked up some additional pace during the early North-American session. The pair refreshed daily tops, with bulls now aiming to test 200-hour SMA around the 0.9700 round-figure mark.

This is closely followed by over one-week-old descending trend-line resistance near the 0.9730 region, which if cleared should set the stage for an extension of the pair's ongoing recovery move from multi-month lows set in the previous session.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction but are yet to recover from the negative territory on the daily chart. This coupled with slightly overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart warrant some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest pullback before placing any fresh bullish bets and positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards the mentioned descending trend-line resistance.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the recent daily closing lows, around the 0.9640 region, which if broken might negate any bullish bias and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9684
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.9649
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9727
Daily SMA50 0.9829
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.991
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9653
Previous Daily Low 0.9613
Previous Weekly High 0.9763
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9628
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9623
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9598
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9583
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9663
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9678
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9704

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.11 after strong US data

EUR/USD falls below 1.11 after strong US data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.11 after US housing starts beat expectations. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint

GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint

GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market hyperspace mode On

Crypto market hyperspace mode On

The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.

Read more

Gold: Sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA sets the stage for further gains

Gold: Sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA sets the stage for further gains

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Friday and is currently placed near the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1560 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains

USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains

Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures