USD/CHF Price Analysis: Oscillates around the 20-day EMA as the pair tilts upward

- USD/CHF halts its downtrend and bounces off a daily low of 0.8940, charting its course near the crucial 20-day EMA at 0.8964.
- Market mood tilts as the pair’s technical outlook transitions from a neutral-to-downward bias to neutral, possibly tilting neutral-upward once it reclaims the April 10 daily high of 0.9120.
- For bearish persistence, USD/CHF must pierce the 20-day EMA, potentially exposing the May 22 low of 0.8940 and setting the stage for a potential plunge towards 0.8926.
USD/CHF stalled its downtrend after piercing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8964 and reached a daily low of 0.8940, but bounced off and closed Monday’s session nearby last Friday’s low at 0.8993. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8980, almost flat, as Tuesday’s Asian session begins.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF shifted from neutral-to-downward biased to neutral. In early May, the USD/CHF pair reached a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8820; since then, USD/CHF climbed 1.80%, registering on its way up, successive series of new highs-lows, but shy of turning the pair neutral-to-upward biased.
If USD/CHF reclaims the April 10 daily high of 0.9120, that could shift the bias to neutral-upwards, and it might open the door for a rally above the 100-day EMA At 0.9136 before reaching the April 3 high at 0.9196. Upside risks for the USD/CHF lie above 0.9200, with the 200-day EMA at 0.9271 as the only resistance to changing the pair’s bias upwards.
The USD/CHF must fall below the 20-day EMA at 0.8964 for a bearish continuation. A breach of the latter will expose the May 22 low of 0.8940 before clearing the path for the pair towards June 9, 2021, a low of 0.8926, ahead of the 0.8900 figure.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8981
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8933
|Daily SMA50
|0.9034
|Daily SMA100
|0.9151
|Daily SMA200
|0.9403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9059
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8975
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
