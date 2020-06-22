USD/CHF Price Analysis: Mildly heavy inside short-term rising channel above 200-HMA

  • USD/CHF bears attack 0.9500 following the pullback from 0.9530.
  • A four-day-old ascending trend channel,  200-HMA guards immediate downside.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barriers.

USD/CHF refreshes the intraday low to 0.9506 while heading into the European open on Monday. Even so, the pair stays inside an immediate upward sloping channel formation above 200-HMA.

While bearish MACD suggests the pairs’ further weakness towards the channel’s support line of 0.9490, near to 200-HMA level of 0.9485, its additional downside becomes less likely.

In a case where the sellers dominate past-0.9485, the previous week’s low near 0.9465 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall towards 0.9400 round-figure and then to the monthly low near 0.9375.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.9530 will not only have to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 05-11 fall, at 0.9545 but also need to rise past the said channel’s resistance line, currently around 0.9550 to please the buyers.

In doing so, the quote might catch a breather near June 12 top close to 0.9555, beyond that 0.9585 and 0.9615 will be on the bulls’ radars.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9508
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 0.9523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9567
Daily SMA50 0.9648
Daily SMA100 0.9662
Daily SMA200 0.9757
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9531
Previous Daily Low 0.9488
Previous Weekly High 0.9547
Previous Weekly Low 0.9464
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9504
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9497
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9471
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9454
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.954
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9557
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9583

 

 

