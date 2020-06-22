USD/CHF Price Analysis: Mildly heavy inside short-term rising channel above 200-HMA

- USD/CHF bears attack 0.9500 following the pullback from 0.9530.
- A four-day-old ascending trend channel, 200-HMA guards immediate downside.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barriers.
USD/CHF refreshes the intraday low to 0.9506 while heading into the European open on Monday. Even so, the pair stays inside an immediate upward sloping channel formation above 200-HMA.
While bearish MACD suggests the pairs’ further weakness towards the channel’s support line of 0.9490, near to 200-HMA level of 0.9485, its additional downside becomes less likely.
In a case where the sellers dominate past-0.9485, the previous week’s low near 0.9465 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall towards 0.9400 round-figure and then to the monthly low near 0.9375.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.9530 will not only have to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 05-11 fall, at 0.9545 but also need to rise past the said channel’s resistance line, currently around 0.9550 to please the buyers.
In doing so, the quote might catch a breather near June 12 top close to 0.9555, beyond that 0.9585 and 0.9615 will be on the bulls’ radars.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9508
|Today Daily Change
|-15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.9523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9567
|Daily SMA50
|0.9648
|Daily SMA100
|0.9662
|Daily SMA200
|0.9757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9531
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9488
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9464
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9583
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
