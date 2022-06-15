- The USD/CHF extends its weekly rally and is up by 1.60%.
- Risk appetite is back as stocks rally, and safe-haven peers suffer.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Might test new YTD highs, otherwise, would be vulnerable to selling pressure.
The USD/CHF clings to parity for the second consecutive day, trading at 1.0028, recording minimum gains of 0.11%, ahead of the US Fed monetary policy decision.
Positive sentiment is weighing on safe-haven peers, in this case, the Swiss franc. European and US stocks are recovering, but the correction could be short-lived unless Fed Chair Powell & Co disappoints investors. In the meantime, the greenback remains in the driver’s seat.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, edges up 0.04% and clings to 105.516. Contrarily, US Treasury yields are under pressure. The 10-year benchmark note rate falls eight basis points, yielding 3.395%.
In the meantime, the USD/CHF Wednesday’s price action remained choppy, but in the mid-European session, the major dropped below the parity and printed a daily low at 0.9961, just below the daily pivot point. Nevertheless, the pair jumped above 1.000 and may remain around that level into Fed’s decision.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased, but it appears the price is overextended. For USD/CHF bulls is crucial a break to new year-to-date highs above 1.0064 because failure to do that would leave the major exposed to selling pressure and could form a double top.
The USD/CHF 1-hour chart illustrates that the major is battling near this week’s highs around 1.0037. It’s worth noting that the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at around 0.9971 was tested earlier during the day but acted as a dynamic support level.
If the USD/CHF is headed towards new YTD highs, the first resistance would be 1.0064. A breach of the latter would expose the R1 daily pivot at 1.0080, followed by the 1.0100 figure. On the other hand, failure to conquer new highs, the USD/CHF first support would be the parity (1.0000). Break below would expose the daily pivot point at 0.9980, followed by the confluence of the 100-hour SMA and the S1 pivot point at 0.9910.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0028
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9715
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.9472
|Daily SMA200
|0.9343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9898
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
